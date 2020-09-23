Indiana Gov. Holcomb: On American Workforce Policy Advisory Board

INDIANAPOLIS, IN (STL.News) Governor Eric J. Holcomb will attend the seventh meeting of the American Workforce Policy Advisory Board virtually from the Indiana Statehouse and gave the following statement:

“As our workforce adjusts to the new normal of doing business safely amid COVID-19, I am honored to share Indiana’s progress with our nation’s top leaders. Earning a credential or learning new career skills opens doors to personal prosperity. The American Workforce Policy Advisory Board shows the Administration’s commitment to improving these opportunities for Hoosiers and all Americans, and there’s never been a time when that’s more important.”

Gov. Holcomb is one of the 27 members of the American Workforce Policy Advisory Board.

Read about Gov. Holcomb’s workforce development initiative, Next Level Jobs, by clicking here. Gov. Holcomb also launched Indiana’s “Rapid Recovery for a Better Future” initiative, dedicating $50 million in CARES Act funding to help Hoosiers recover from the economic impacts of COVID-19.

