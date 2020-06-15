Indiana Gov. Holcomb Makes Appointments to University Governing Boards

(STL.News) – Governor Eric J. Holcomb today announced several new appointments and reappointments to the boards of trustees of several state universities.

Indiana State University Board of Trustees

The governor made two reappointments to the board, who will serve through June 30, 2024:

Tanya McKinzie (Brownsburg), president & CEO of Indiana Black Expo, Inc.

Randall Minas (Crown Point), director/investments at Stifel

Indiana University Board of Trustees

The governor made two reappointments to the board, who will serve through July 1, 2023:

Harry Gonso (Indianapolis), retired Ice Miller partner

Michael Mirro (Fort Wayne), senior vice president/chief academic research officer of the Mirro Center for Research and Innovation

Ivy Tech Community College Board of Trustees

The governor made four reappointments to the board, who will serve through June 30, 2023:

Jesse Brand (Columbus), president of Brands, Inc.

Marianne Glick (Indianapolis), chair of the board of directors of the Glick Foundation

Gretchen Gutman (Indianapolis), vice president of public policy at Cook Group

Andrew Wilson (New Harmony), president & principal auctioneer/broker with William Wilson Auction Realty, Inc.

The governor also made one new appointment to the board, who will serve through June 30, 2023:

Tanya Foutch (Kokomo), resident engineering supervisor for Fiat Chrysler Automobiles

Purdue University Board of Trustees

The governor made two reappointments to the board, who will serve through July 1, 2023:

Gary Lehman (Lafayette), retired chairman of the board of Oerlikon Fairfield & president of Oerlikon AG-Americas, and founder of Cannelton Group

Michael Klipsch (Carmel), co-founder of Klipsch-Card Athletic Facilities, LLC

University of Southern Indiana Board of Trustees

The governor made two reappointments to the board, who will serve though June 30, 2024:

Ronald Romain (Evansville), CEO of United Companies

Kenneth Sendelweck (Jasper), vice president of the Payne & Mencias Group of Merrill Lynch

Ronald Romain (Evansville), CEO of United Companies Kenneth Sendelweck (Jasper), vice president of the Payne & Mencias Group of Merrill Lynch The governor also made one new appointment to the board:

Daniel Fuquay (Evansville), retired president of D&F Distributors, Inc

CLICK to VIEW SOURCE