Indiana Gov. Holcomb Makes Appointments to University Governing Boards
(STL.News) – Governor Eric J. Holcomb today announced several new appointments and reappointments to the boards of trustees of several state universities.
Indiana State University Board of Trustees
The governor made two reappointments to the board, who will serve through June 30, 2024:
Tanya McKinzie (Brownsburg), president & CEO of Indiana Black Expo, Inc.
Randall Minas (Crown Point), director/investments at Stifel
Indiana University Board of Trustees
The governor made two reappointments to the board, who will serve through July 1, 2023:
Harry Gonso (Indianapolis), retired Ice Miller partner
Michael Mirro (Fort Wayne), senior vice president/chief academic research officer of the Mirro Center for Research and Innovation
Ivy Tech Community College Board of Trustees
The governor made four reappointments to the board, who will serve through June 30, 2023:
Jesse Brand (Columbus), president of Brands, Inc.
Marianne Glick (Indianapolis), chair of the board of directors of the Glick Foundation
Gretchen Gutman (Indianapolis), vice president of public policy at Cook Group
Andrew Wilson (New Harmony), president & principal auctioneer/broker with William Wilson Auction Realty, Inc.
The governor also made one new appointment to the board, who will serve through June 30, 2023:
Tanya Foutch (Kokomo), resident engineering supervisor for Fiat Chrysler Automobiles
Purdue University Board of Trustees
The governor made two reappointments to the board, who will serve through July 1, 2023:
Gary Lehman (Lafayette), retired chairman of the board of Oerlikon Fairfield & president of Oerlikon AG-Americas, and founder of Cannelton Group
Michael Klipsch (Carmel), co-founder of Klipsch-Card Athletic Facilities, LLC
University of Southern Indiana Board of Trustees
- The governor made two reappointments to the board, who will serve though June 30, 2024:
Ronald Romain (Evansville), CEO of United Companies
Kenneth Sendelweck (Jasper), vice president of the Payne & Mencias Group of Merrill Lynch
- The governor also made one new appointment to the board:
Daniel Fuquay (Evansville), retired president of D&F Distributors, Inc