Indiana Gov. Holcomb Announces Judicial Appointment for Vanderburgh County Superior Court Vacancy

INDIANAPOLIS, IN (STL.News) Gov. Eric J. Holcomb today announced Magistrate Gary J. Schutte II as his appointment to the Vanderburgh County Superior Court. Schutte succeeds Judge Robert J. Tornatta who retired in April.

Schutte currently serves as a magistrate judge for the Vanderburgh County Circuit Court. He began his legal career in 2003 as a deputy prosecutor in the Vanderburgh County Prosecutor’s Office. Schutte was serving as the chief deputy prosecutor when he left the office in 2019.

Schutte earned both his undergraduate degree and law degree from Indiana University.

Schutte will be sworn in as the judge of the Vanderburgh County Superior Court on a date to be determined.

