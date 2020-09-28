Indiana Gov. Holcomb Announced Appointments to Various Boards and Commissions

INDIANAPOLIS, IN (STL.News) Governor Eric J. Holcomb today announced several appointments to various state boards and commissions.
Governor’s Workforce Cabinet
The governor made six reappointments to the cabinet, who will serve until September 30, 2022:
- Sue Ellspermann (Indianapolis), president of Ivy Tech Community College of Indiana
- Chuck Johnson (Owensville), president of Vincennes University
- Teresa Lubbers, commissioner of the Indiana Commission for Higher Education
- Blair Milo, Secretary of Career Connections & Talent
- Fred Payne, commissioner of the Indiana Department of Workforce Development
- Jim Schellinger, Secretary of Commerce
The governor also made five new appointments to the cabinet, who will serve until September 30, 2022:
- Jason Callahan (Wabash), superintendent of Wabash City Schools
- Jody French (Leopold), principal of Perry Central Jr./Sr. High School
- Anne Hazlett (Indianapolis), senior director of government relations and public affairs at Purdue University
- Joyce Irwin (Indianapolis), president and CEO of the Community Health Network Foundation
- Ronald Rochon (Newburgh), president of the University of Southern Indiana
Indiana Arts Commission
The governor made two reappointments to the commission, who will serve until June 30, 2024:
- Alberta Barker (Lafayette), vice president and personal trust administrator at 1st Source Bank’s Lafayette Wealth Advisory Services
- Greg Hull (Indianapolis), interim Dean and Valerie Eickmeier Professor in Sculpture at the Herron School of Art + Design
The governor also made three new appointments to the commission, who will serve until June 30, 2024:
- Lisa Abbott (Fishers), global employee communications leader at Allegion, PLC
- Kelsey Peaper (Indianapolis), assistant school leader at KIPP Indy Public Schools
- Sofia Souto (Carmel), assistant professor of Communication Sciences and Disorders at Butler University
Indiana Board of Pharmacy
The governor made two new appointments to the board, who will serve until September 30, 2024:
- Mark Bunton (West Lafayette), divisional professional practice leader at CVS Health
- Jason Jablonski (Mishawaka), pharmacy director at Saint Joseph Health System
Indiana Finance Authority
The governor made one reappointment to the authority, who will serve until September 30, 2024:
- Rudy Yakym III (South Bend), director of growth initiatives at Kem Krest
Indiana Gaming Commission
The governor made one reappointment to the commission, who will serve until September 30, 2023:
- Michael McMains (Fishers), attorney and former state director for former-Senator Dan Coats
The governor also made one new appointment to the commission, who will serve until September 30, 2023:
- Charles Cohen (Bloomington), vice president of NW3C, Inc. and managing member of Cohen Training & Consulting, LLC
Indiana Parole Board
The governor reappointed Gwen Horth (Indianapolis) to the board and continued her designation as chair, with a term expiring June 30, 2024.
Indiana Public Retirement System Board of Trustees
The governor made one reappointment to the board, who will serve until June 30, 2024:
- Michael Pinkham (Fort Wayne), retired firefighter with the Fort Wayne Fire Department
The governor also made one new appointment to the board, who will serve until June 30, 2024:
- Vivienne Ross (Greenwood), vice president and treasurer, Prefab Solutions Inc., and senior tax advisor at Bottom Line Advisors LLC
State Board of Registration for Professional Engineers
The governor made two reappointments to the board, who will serve until July 31, 2024:
- Stephen Gilman (Indianapolis), retired from Eli Lilly & Com
- Opal Kuhl (Lafayette), former director of the Tippecanoe County Highway Department
The governor also made five new appointments to the board, who will serve until July 31, 2024:
- Jason Durr (Mishawaka), director–Northern Indiana for Christopher B. Burke Engineering, LLC
- Tim Jensen (Indianapolis), principal at The Veridus Group
- Greg Morical (Indianapolis), vice president, general counsel and secretary of Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P.
- Samuel Reed (Indianapolis), Chief Strategy Officer/Compliance Officer at BSA LifeStructures
- Susan Zellers (Indianapolis), senior project manager and aviation planning lead at Hanson Professional Services Inc.
State Employee Appeals Commission
The governor made one reappointment to the commission, who will serve until June 30, 2024:
- Tom Hanahan (Indianapolis), partner at Wooden McLaughlin, LLP
The governor also made two new appointments to the commission, who will serve until June 30, 2024:
- Veronica Schilb (Indianapolis), associate with Barnes & Thornburg LLP
- Barbara Trathen (Noblesville), former deputy prosecutor with Marion and Hamilton counties
Statewide 911 Board
The governor made five reappointments to the board, who will serve until September 30, 2023:
- John “Greg” Hohlier (Carmel), executive with AT&T Indiana
- Brad Meixell (Jeffersonville), executive director of the Clark County Consolidated Communications Center
- Mark Myers, Mayor of the City of Greenwood
- Stephen Reid (Avon), senior manager of Network Assurance at Verizon Wireless World
- Jeff Schemmer (Carmel), executive director of Hamilton County Public Safety Communications
Vincennes University Board of Trustees
The governor made three reappointments to the board, who will serve until October 1, 2023:
- J.R. Gaylor (Noblesville), president & CEO of Associated Builders & Contractors of Indiana
- Eric “Rick” Schach (Evansville), executive vice president & COO at Vectren Corporation
- Don Villwock (Edwardsport), president, CEO, and owner of Villwock Farms
The governor also made one new appointment to the board, who will serve until October 3, 2021:
- Conner McKinney (Sumner, Illinois), second year Biological Biomedical Sciences major