Indiana Gov. Announces Next Stage to Safely Reopen Indiana

(STL.News) – As health indicators remain positive, Governor Eric J. Holcomb announced all 92 counties in the state can advance to Stage 4 of the Back On Track Indiana plan on Friday, June 12.

Indiana Back On Track has five stages. Local governments may impose more restrictive guidelines.

“I’m grateful to Hoosiers who have helped maintain our momentum and slow the spread of COVID-19 by exercising caution and following health guidance,” Gov. Holcomb said. “As we advance to Stage 4 and further reopen Indiana for business, we’ll continue to monitor our progress and make data-informed decisions.”

Gov. Holcomb has used data to drive decisions since the state’s first case of the novel coronavirus in early March and he will continue to do so as the state continues a sector-by-sector reset. The state will move to reopen while continuing to monitor and respond to these four guiding principles:

The number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients statewide has decreased for 14 days

The state retains its surge capacity for critical care beds and ventilators

The state retains its ability to test all Hoosiers who are COVID-19 symptomatic as well as health care workers, first responders, and frontline employees

Health officials have systems in place to contact all individuals who test positive for COVID-19 and expand contact tracing

As the state lifts restrictions and more people return to work, visit a store or restaurant, and participate in more activities, the number of COVID-19 cases will increase. If these principles cannot be met, all or portions of the state may need to pause on moving forward or may need to return to an earlier phase of the governor’s Back On Track roadmap.

In Stage 4, Hoosiers 65 and over and those with high-risk health conditions – who are the most vulnerable to the coronavirus – should remain at home as much as possible. Face coverings in public places are recommended.

Social gatherings of up to 250 people will be permitted following the CDC’s social distancing guidelines.

Outdoor visitation may take place at assisted living facilities and nursing homes. Hospital visitations with precautions are encouraged.

Retail, commercial businesses and malls may open at full capacity.

Dining room food service may open at up to 75 percent capacity as long as social distancing is observed. Bar seating in restaurants may open at 50 percent capacity. Bars and nightclubs may open at 50 percent capacity as long as they adhere to social distancing guidelines.

Cultural, entertainment and tourism sites may open at 50 percent capacity.

Movie theaters, bowling alleys and similar facilities may open at 50 percent capacity.

Amusement parks, water parks and similar facilities may open at 50 percent capacity. Reservations are encouraged to limit the number of customers at any one time. Playgrounds may reopen.

Community recreational non-contact sports practices, games and tournaments may resume. Contact sports, such as football, basketball, rugby or wrestling, can conduct conditioning and non-contact drills. Contact sports may resume games or tournaments beginning Friday, June 19. Before any games or tournaments, the host must make publicly available a COVID response plan outlining the steps being taken to ensure social distancing, increased sanitation and overall protection of competitors, coaches, staff, and spectators.

Raceways may open at 50 percent grandstand capacity.

Pari-mutuel horse racing may begin with no spectators at Hoosier Park and Indiana Grand facilities. Charity gaming and casinos may open Monday, June 15 with the approval of the Indiana Gaming Commission.

Conventions, fairs, festivals, parades and similar events remain closed

