Indiana Gov. Announces $61 Million Education Relief Fund

Governor Announces $61 Million Education Relief Fund for Remote Learning

(STL.News) – Governor Eric J. Holcomb today announced Indiana PK-12 schools and higher education institutions can now apply for a needs-based, competitive $61.6 million grant program providing funding to improve remote learning.

“Teachers, administrators and superintendents have faced this pandemic with innovative solutions to ensure our students continue to receive the best education possible,” Gov. Holcomb said. “Our Governor’s Emergency Education Relief funds will help meet technology needs and grow educator development while working to reduce the disparities between districts.”

The $61.6 million Indiana received in Governor’s Emergency Education Relief (GEER) funding, provided though the federal CARES Act, will be focused on three areas:

Device Availability – Address the need for access to digital learning devices to support remote learning for students in PK-12.

Connectivity – Develop comprehensive community-level and regional-level solutions to address gaps in internet connectivity for remote learning.

Educator Capacity – Support partnerships between higher education and PK-12 to develop professional development and curriculum opportunities as educators throughout Indiana continue to build expertise in remote learning.

In a collaboration among the Governor’s Office, the Indiana Department of Education, the Commission for Higher Education and the Indiana State Board of Education, the state expects to award dozens of grants. There is no minimum or maximum threshold, however grants may not be funded at the full amount requested. Traditional public school corporations, public charter schools, accredited non-public schools, higher education institutions, and other education-related entities are eligible to apply.

