Governor Eric Holcomb Directs Flags to Be Flown at Half-Staff on Memorial Day

INDIANAPOLIS, IN (STL.News) Governor Eric J. Holcomb is directing flags statewide to be flown at half-staff on Memorial Day.

Flags should be flown at half-staff from sunrise to noon on Monday, May 30. Gov. Holcomb also asks businesses and residents across the state to lower their flags to half-staff on Monday to commemorate Memorial Day.