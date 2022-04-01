Indiana flags to be flown at half-staff For Matthew Tomkiewicz

Indiana Governor Holcomb directs flags to be flown at half-staff

INDIANAPOLIS, IN (STL.News) Governor Eric J. Holcomb is directing flags to be flown at half-staff statewide to honor the life and sacrifice of USMC Captain Matthew Tomkiewicz of Fort Wayne. Captain Matthew Tomkiewicz died in the line of duty while taking part in NATO military exercises in Norway.

Flags should be flown at half-staff sunrise until sunset on Sunday, April 3. Gov. Holcomb is asking businesses and residents in Indiana to lower their flags.