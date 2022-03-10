Indiana flags to be flown at half-staff for Mark W. Rapp Sr.

Governor Eric Holcomb directs flags to be flown at half-staff

INDIANAPOLIS, IN (STL.News) Governor Eric J. Holcomb is directing flags to be flown at half-staff in Marion County to honor the life of Captain Mark W. Rapp Sr. of the Indianapolis Fire Department who died in the line of duty. Captain Rapp began his service with Indianapolis Fire Department on November 19, 1979. He was a member of Indiana Task Force 1 and responded to the 9/11 terrorist attacks in New York City. Captain Rapp died from cancer resulting from being exposed at ground zero.

Flags should be flown at half-staff in Marion County from sunrise on Friday, March 11 until sunset on Saturday, March 12, 2022. Gov. Holcomb is asking businesses and residents in Marion County to lower their flags.