Indiana flags at half-staff in honor of Patriot Day

Gov. Holcomb directs flags to be flown at half-staff in honor of Patriot Day

INDIANAPOLIS (STL.News) Governor Eric J. Holcomb is directing flags at state facilities across Indiana to be flown at half-staff in honor of Patriot Day. Flags should be flown at half-staff from sunrise to sunset on Sunday, September 11, 2022.

Governor Holcomb also asks businesses and residents statewide to lower their flags to half-staff in remembrance of the victims of the terror attacks on September 11, 2001.

Read more news related to Indiana: