Indiana Commission to Combat Substance Meeting

Commission to Combat Substance Use Disorder Meets Thursday
INDIANAPOLIS – The Indiana Commission to Combat Substance Use Disorder will meet Thursday at the Indiana State Library, History Reference Room 211. At the meeting, Executive Director for Drug Prevention, Treatment and Enforcement Douglas Huntsinger and other commission members will discuss continued efforts related to the drug crisis. A complete meeting agenda can be found here.
WHAT:
Indiana Commission to Combat Substance Use Disorder
WHO:
Douglas Huntsinger, Executive Director for Drug Prevention, Treatment and Enforcement
Members of the Commission to Combat Drug Abuse
WHEN:
Thursday, August 4, 2022
10 a.m. EST
WHERE:
Indiana State Library, History Reference Room 211
315 W. Ohio Street
Indianapolis, IN 46204
LIVESTREAM LINK: https://www.in.gov/recovery/about/commission/