Indiana Commission to Combat Substance Meeting

Commission to Combat Substance Use Disorder Meets Thursday

INDIANAPOLIS – The Indiana Commission to Combat Substance Use Disorder will meet Thursday at the Indiana State Library, History Reference Room 211. At the meeting, Executive Director for Drug Prevention, Treatment and Enforcement Douglas Huntsinger and other commission members will discuss continued efforts related to the drug crisis. A complete meeting agenda can be found here.

WHAT:

Indiana Commission to Combat Substance Use Disorder

WHO:

Douglas Huntsinger, Executive Director for Drug Prevention, Treatment and Enforcement

Members of the Commission to Combat Drug Abuse

WHEN:

Thursday, August 4, 2022

10 a.m. EST

WHERE:

Indiana State Library, History Reference Room 211

315 W. Ohio Street

Indianapolis, IN 46204

LIVESTREAM LINK: https://www.in.gov/recovery/about/commission/