Indiana: Bryant Aron Sentenced For Firearm Offense

Fort Wayne Man, Bryant D. Aron Sentenced To 120 Months In Prison For Firearm Offense

Bryant D. Aron, age 37, of Fort Wayne, Indiana, was sentenced by United States District Court Judge Holly A. Brady following a conviction for being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition, announced United States Attorney Clifford D. Johnson.

Aron was sentenced to 120 months in prison followed by 3 years of supervised release.

According to documents in this case, on May 24, 2019, Aron was the driver of a vehicle involved in a high-speed chase with the Fort Wayne Police Department. During the pursuit, Aron crashed his vehicle, then exited it, and led police on a short foot pursuit. At the time of his apprehension, a loaded magazine was found in his pocket. A loaded firearm was also found inside the vehicle. Aron’s prior criminal history revealed that he had multiple felony convictions out of Allen County Superior Court which prohibited his possession of a firearm or ammunition. Aaron was convicted of the illegal possession of the firearm and ammunition at the conclusion of a two-day jury trial.

The case was investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives with the assistance of the Fort Wayne Police Department. This case was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Stacey R. Speith.

This case was being prosecuted as part of the joint federal, state, and local Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN) Program, the centerpiece of the Department of Justice’s violent crime reduction efforts. PSN is an evidence-based program proven to be effective at reducing violent crime.

Through PSN, a broad spectrum of stakeholders work together to identify the most pressing violent crime problems in the community and develop comprehensive solutions to address them. As part of this strategy, PSN focuses enforcement efforts on the most violent offenders and partners with locally based prevention and reentry programs for lasting reductions in crime.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today