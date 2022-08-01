Indiana: Adam Moore Sentenced for Drug Trafficking

Vigo County Methamphetamine Dealer, Adam Moore Sentenced to 12 Years in Federal Prison for Drug Trafficking

Adam Moore, 39, of Terre Haute, Indiana, was sentenced to twelve years in federal prison after pleading guilty to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

According to court documents, on July 28, 2021, Vigo County Drug Task Force officers conducted a search of a residence where Moore was present. Officers found Moore in possession of over 100 grams of methamphetamine. Further investigation led officers to a camper belonging to Moore, where officers seized over 200 grams of methamphetamine and $10,690 in U.S. currency. Moore had previously been convicted of multiple felony offenses, including a 2011 conviction for dealing in methamphetamine, in Vigo County.

Zachary A. Myers, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Indiana, and Terre Haute Police Department Chief Shawn Keen made the announcement.

The Terre Haute Police Department investigated the case. The Drug Enforcement Administration provided valuable assistance. The sentence was imposed by U.S. District Judge Jane Magnus-Stinson. As part of the sentence, Judge Magnus-Stinson ordered that Moore be supervised by the U.S. Probation Office for five years following his release from federal prison.

U.S. Attorney Myers thanked Assistant U.S. Attorney Abhishek S. Kambli who prosecuted this case.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today