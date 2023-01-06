Indian rupee to underperform this year; Fed may hike more than expected – BNP analyst

The Indian rupee could underperform its Asian peers this year in the face of a high current account deficit (CAD), while the central bank looks to absorb dollar inflows to rebuild its reserves, a senior executive at said.

The likelihood that the U.S. Federal Reserve hikes rates more than what the market has priced in or rates remain higher for longer may also cause the rupee to depreciate significantly, said Siddharth Mathur, head of EM research, APAC at BNP Paribas.

“India’s CAD, in our estimate, will stay north of 3% and require financing. Plus, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) will be looking to add to its pile of forex reserves,” and will be the key reasons for the rupee’s underperformance, Mathur said.

Over the last two months, the rupee has been among the worst-performing major Asian currencies. The RBI shoring up its forex reserves was one of the reasons for the currency’s underperformance, traders and analysts said.

India’s CAD widened in the July-September quarter to $36.40 billion. As a percentage of GDP, it was 4.4%, its highest since the June quarter 2013.

Mathur said he expected crude to stay in the high $80s-$90s-per-barrel range in 2023, keeping India’s CAD deficit elevated.

FED RISK LOOMS

Futures are pricing in a peak Fed rate of around 5% by mid-2023 and shallow rate cuts later in the year.

This is in contrast to Fed’s hawkish rhetoric, as minutes of its December meeting showed that no policymakers expected rate cuts this year.

Further, the Fed’s projections from December indicate a higher terminal rate than what has been priced in, with an official saying this week he wanted rates to rise to 5.4%.

The divergence between the actions the Fed is signalling and market expectations is a concern for the rupee, Mathur said.

There’s a “real risk” of large, outsized moves in the currency while it is already underperforming, he added.

Mathur said BNP’s Fed rate forecast was more hawkish relative to what the market was pricing, with a peak terminal rate projection of 5.25%.

“Our view is that inflation will be more persistent than the consensus, hence the Fed will have to do a little bit more.”

