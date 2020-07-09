Indian River County Man Nunzio Mastropietro Claims Top Prize

TALLAHASSEE, FL (STL.News) The Florida Lottery announces that Nunzio Mastropietro, 39, of Sebastian, claimed a $1 million top prize from the 50X Scratch-Off game after mailing in his winning ticket to Florida Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee. He chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $805,000.00.

Mastropietro purchased his winning ticket from Airport Station, located at 3365 Aviation Boulevard in Vero Beach. The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning Scratch-Off ticket.

