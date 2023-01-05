Indian Oil Corp. shares gain 0.82% as Sensex falls

Shares of . traded 0.82 per cent up at Rs 79.75 at 10:46AM (IST) on Friday, even as BSE benchmark Sensex dropped 191.53 points to 60161.74. The scrip had closed at Rs 79.1 in the previous session.

The stock quoted a 52-week high and 52-week low of Rs 90.67 and Rs 65.2, respectively.

As per BSE data, total traded volume on the counter till 10:46AM (IST) stood at 10:46AM shares with turnover at Rs 5.98 crore.

At the prevailing price, shares of the company trades at 9.78 times its trailing 12-month EPS of Rs 8.16 per share and 0.82 times its price-to-book value, BSE data showed.

A higher P/E ratio shows investors are willing to pay a higher share price today because of growth expectations in the future. Price-to-book value indicates the inherent value of a company and is the measure of the price that investors are ready to pay even for no growth in the business.

The Beta value of the stock, which measures its volatility in relation to the broader market, stood at 1.4.

Shareholding Details



Promoters held 51.5 per cent stake in the company as of 30-Sep-2022, while FIIs owned 16.59 per cent and DIIs 11.23 per cent.