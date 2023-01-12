Indian Oil Corp. shares drop 2.28% as Sensex falls

Shares of . traded 2.28 per cent down at Rs 81.55 at 02:13PM (IST) on Thursday, even as BSE benchmark Sensex dropped 237.36 points to 59868.14. The scrip had settled at Rs 83.45 in the previous session. The stock quoted a 52-week high and 52-week low of Rs 90.67 and Rs 65.2, respectively. As per BSE data, total traded volume on the counter till 02:13PM (IST) stood at 02:13PM shares with turnover at Rs 10.05 crore. At the prevailing price, the stock trades at 9.99 times its trailing 12-month EPS of Rs 8.16 per share and 0.82 times its price-to-book value, the exchange data showed. A higher P/E ratio shows investors are willing to pay a higher share price today because of growth expectations in the future. Price-to-book value indicates the inherent value of a company and is the measure of the price that investors are ready to pay even for no growth in the business. The Beta value of the stock, which measures its volatility in relation to the broader market, stood at 1.4.

Shareholding Details

Promoters held 51.5 per cent stake in the company as of 30-Sep-2022, while FIIs owned 16.59 per cent and DIIs 11.23 per cent.