Indian investors missing out on global investment avenues; Top 2 reforms required in the LRS scheme

Basics of financial planning requires an individual to set out his/her life goals, estimate financial capital required to meet those goals and lastly, invest to meet those goals.

But what if we told you that you would fall back 4% every year in achieving your goals. This will set you back in terms of your goals and somehow make it difficult to achieve in the long-term.

This is what happens when you have a financial goal in dollar terms but save and invest in INR terms since the inflation differential between India and developed countries have led to INR depreciation by 4% CAGR over the last decade.

The solution to this is the Liberalised remittance scheme (LRS) which permits every Resident Indian individual, including minors, to remit up to $250,000 per financial year, for any capital and current account transaction. This limit can be used for the following purpose.

• Education goals – Most common utilization of LRS is to build a corpus for your children to study abroad. Even if it isn’t invested into any financial instrument, this corpus will not face any currency depreciation and earn at least the savings rate.

• Some other current account expenditures can be the maintenance of close relatives, travel-related remittances etc.

• The purchase of property abroad is also a very common capital expenditure amongst UHNIs

• Apart from these, post-meeting their current expenditure and account for capital expenditure, individuals also look at investing away from their home country to achieve diversification and tap new themes not available in India as a part of their investment portfolio.

Indian investors seem to be missing out on numerous investment avenues available in the global landscape primarily due to home bias.

Further, exposure to the Indian market only limits the opportunity set as India contributes about 3% to the world’s GDP and forms a similar percentage of Fortune 500 global companies by market capitalization.

Thus, focusing on a much wider global approach allows investors to diversify portfolios across markets which could help tide over the market unpredictability.

While the current LRS scheme is all-encompassing, there are a few pointers that RBI can consider.



1. Limit enhancement: With global inflation going up, a requirement on both current and capital account expenditures will increase. Over 90% of remittances are current account spends. The limit of $250,000 per financial year should be reviewed and adjusted upwards, and these expenditures would be revised upwards owing to inflation in global economies.

2. Investing in Indian Issuers abroad – Indian issuers raise capital in global markets. Indian investors can take advantage of the same as these are known issuers. They can take leverage to enhance portfolio returns.

There is a lack of clarity on this, as it may amount to round-tripping. Clarity on these regulations will be beneficial for both issuers and investors.

(The author is CEO at Torus Wealth Private)

(Disclaimer: Recommendations, suggestions, views and opinions given by the experts are their own. These do not represent the views of Economic Times)

