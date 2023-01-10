Indian Hotels shares gain 0.87% as Sensex rises

Shares of the . traded at Rs 313.05 on BSE at 10:46AM (IST) on Wednesday, up 0.87 per cent. The stock quoted a 52-week low price of Rs 180.75 and a high of Rs 348.7. Earlier in the day, the stock saw a opening. At the prevailing price, the stock traded at 100.76 times its trailing 12-month EPS of Rs 3.11 per share and 4.79 times its book value, as per BSE data. A total of 27,282 shares changed hands on the counter till 10:46AM (IST). The stock commands a market value of Rs 44515.32 crore and is part of the Hotels & Resorts industry. The scrip has been an outperformer , up 58.87 per cent in the past one year in comparison with a 0.91 per cent gain in Sensex. During the day, the stock moved between Rs 314.15 and Rs 308.7.

Promoter/FII Holding

Promoters held 38.19 per cent in the company as of 31-Mar-2022. FII and MF ownership in Indian Hotels Company Ltd. stood at 15.07 per cent and 22.45 per cent, respectively.