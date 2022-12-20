Indian Hotels remains open to opportunities but still closer to asset light model: Puneet Chhatwal

“The self or the confidence of Indians to live, spend, enjoy and become more experiential is very evident and has not been to this extent before as what we are witnessing now. Some people call it YOLO, some people call it kal ho na ho, and some people call it pent-up demand. But now we are in the month of December and at some point of time, the pent up demand has to go away. I think there is a permanent change,” says Puneet Chhatwal, MD & CEO, IHCL

Has the resurgence in hospitality sector reached its peak or is the best yet to come?

The best is yet to come and you may call me an optimist or biased, but it is not just about the hospitality sector. If 85% footprint is on the Indian subcontinent, the likelihood is that you will benefit from the tailwind that India is getting. India’s GDP growth for the third year in a row is the fastest and all the sectors are improving in margins and in terms of their capital structure. Hospitality is an indirect beneficiary of all these activities, happening at the macro level.

Number two is the investment that the government is making in infrastructure. So build more airports and roads, obviously then hospitality will benefit from that.

Finally, I am very bullish about the positioning of India with the G20 that is happening. It was high time that India was showcased on the global map and there is no better opportunity than G20 to showcase India. Once we showcase India, the inbound coming to India after the G20 will also increase because the awareness of India will increase. All in all, given these factors, this is just the beginning and the best is yet to come.

But do you see the visibility for the industry for at least the next three years?

Absolutely. Any cyclicality in the business in the past has always lasted at least three to five years. Now if we would say or assume that we have one year or almost nine months into a positive cycle, it should still last for around four more years. However, I will explain what we have done to take out the volatility to the extent possible in the business, have a balanced portfolio and still increase the size of the cycle. We have done a lot of work on that in the last several years, especially during the Covid time.

How many rooms have you added post Covid and what is the percentage of the total portfolio? You would be adding one of the largest hotels as a percentage of the total number of rooms?

Yes, that is true because our pipeline of 65 hotels and 8,000 plus rooms represents almost 36-38% of the total rooms in operation. Now 36-38% of rooms in operation as a pipeline is a very strong number. When we define a pipeline, the pipeline is all contracts that are legally binding and have been communicated to the market as a listed company. This is not contracts in negotiations. At any given point of time, we have another 50 or so in active negotiations. So yes, indeed as a percentage of our rooms in operation we could boast of if not the highest at least among the top three in the world.

So 65 hotels with more rooms coming is still work in progress?

65 hotels and 8,000 plus rooms as we speak today but hotels keep opening and we keep signing. So, it would be fair to assume a number above 60 hotels at any given point of time in our pipeline and the pipeline in terms of rooms at 8,000 plus in the foreseeable future.

When we spoke last, we were talking about the Q2 performance and you hinted that Q2, which is seasonally a weak quarter in this financial year, was one of the best. Q3 is the bumper quarter. Are you on course to report a bumper Q3 as well?

I cannot make a definitive forward looking statement but Q3 has always been a bumper quarter historically and with the quarter almost coming to an end, there is nothing that we know today that would make us believe that it should not be a bumper for the entire sector.

You are investing into new businesses and right now you are enjoying the benefits of an operating leverage. Could you tell us how much of the future investment moves into new businesses, businesses you have just incubated?

The guidance that we have given will stay. Firstly, we are looking for a balanced portfolio. We are today 54% asset heavy and 46% fee-based business. We have given the guidance that we will be 50-50. So, even if we add owned hotels or leased hotels, we have to add a certain number of management contracts and other fee-based businesses to keep that ratio going. There is nothing changing on that front. When it comes to new businesses, investment will remain limited as they are more driven by digital.

If there are investments they would be very selective because they are an investment in the brand. I have given this example many times; Ginger Santacruz, which should be open in nine months from now, is a piece of land that has had for 30 years. It was the old flight kitchen land and now on that, we are building together with Tata Projects, the 371-rooms hotel.

That project has a huge value and could be anything between Rs 400 crore and Rs 500 crore. However, it is a part of our asset management strategy. We have not acquired the land and there were restrictions on whether we could sell it or not. So we have kind of restructured or reengineered the entire thinking in order to develop a flagship for the brand and that flagship will generate another 10, 20, 30 new Ginger contracts because that is really a trophy that the brand has needed for the last decade or so. Now the time has come. Had there been no Covid, it would have already been open.

Typically when promoters see visibility, they get excited about it and in the next two or three years, end up acquiring a lot and sometimes they end up biting much more they can chew. Is there a thought in your mind that if you get a good asset, you are open to a big acquisition which may involve putting leverage back into the balance sheet?

Well hopefully we will not need that because we will be able to leverage many platforms that we have either within the group or the platform we have with . Some of the smart acquisitions which were done 20 years ago like Taj Lands End, have proven to be very successful and we should not say no to everything.

Two days ago, we signed up for two islands in Lakshadweep – Suheli and Kadmat. We are building on our own money the Vivanta and Ginger in Ekta Nagar, Kevadiya where the Statue of Unity is and we will keep doing strategic investments whether it is building the northeast or maybe Ayodhya tomorrow. Why not? There are opportunities that present themselves and specially the Taj brand has done very well in putting certain destinations on the map.

Goa Fort Aguada was the beginning for the tourism journey of Goa. Kerala God’s own country was started by the Taj. I think there is a lot of merit and just before Covid, we opened Havelock in the Andamans where we also had one of the G20 events as a showcase to the world.

Some of these investments are strategic and we will always take a long-term view also judge each of these investments on the merit and decide on the basis of the ticket size whether we will invest ourselves, leverage one of our partnerships or the platform that we have or seek help from one of the other group companies so that we still remain closer to asset light and somebody else has that core business and core competence and ends up investing.

When a CEO of any company shares a detailed plan, it gets me thinking, are you thinking about something big?

I am always thinking, thinking does not cost and you can even think in your dreams. It is our job to think and keep adjusting the thinking based on the opportunities that come in the marketplace. I have always maintained that even adversity is an opportunity. That is how Cummin was born and that is how Ama was born. There is no reason why some other things will not come going forward in future, especially when times are good and tailwinds are strong.

There is a term called dollar customers and that is perhaps the most sought after customer or hotel guest who comes in November-December to palace hotels and pays top dollar. Is that customer back? If he is not back, will he be back next year and if he is back what happens because of that?

Well it will be the icing on the cake because what we have all learnt in the last 18 months is that the rupee customer is suddenly stronger than the dollar customer, despite that dollar having gone from 66 to 82.5 or something.

Why is that?

The post Covid India is a different India. The self reliance or the confidence of Indians to live, spend, enjoy and become more experiential is very evident and has not been to this extent before as what we are witnessing now. Some people call it YOLO, some people call it kal ho na ho, and some people call it pent-up demand. But now we are in the month of December and at some point of time, the pent up demand has to go away. I think there is a permanent change. A lot of people drove for the first time on vacation themselves during Covid. Now the first time was difficult, the second time was less difficult, the third time was easy. Now, at least 10-20% have converted permanently and are driving on extended weekends. That is a change that has happened and that is beneficial for the hospitality industry.

I am going to broadly classify the hotel business in two broad categories: luxury and business. You can choose the word for the luxury category – good days or boom days?

Boom days.

For the business category?

Boom days.

Why do you say that?

Because both are strong. Luxury has proven to be more resilient during the crisis and a lot of luxury brands have performed better in all sectors during the bad phase that the world went through because business is beginning to come back and at the end of the day, any business is also a relationship business and one cannot build relationships only on screen. One has to meet people in person. A lot of travel is beginning to happen and will accelerate further across borders and within the country because of G20. A lot of business travel is happening and has started quite well.

The industry did well on leisure and leisure was really the one that drove the revival in the industry but the prosperity can only come when it is a combination of business and leisure or ‘bleisure’. That is going to come.

The entire combination of luxury and business is in an uptick in a boom time for the next two to three years. What changes tomorrow?

Save for any Black Swan event, save for anything which is beyond anybody’s reasonable control, I am very convinced that these are positive days for the sector.

