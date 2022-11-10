Indian Hotels Q2 Results: Firm clocks profit of Rs 122 crore

The Tata Group-backed (IHCL) reported a profit of Rs 122 crore in the third quarter of FY23, compared with a loss of Rs 121 crore in the same period last year.

The company reported a topline of Rs 1,258 crore in Q2, a 67% year-on-year growth over last year.

The strong performance was driven by the domestic market, which clocked a 20%+ growth rate over pre-Covid levels in key cities, and its properties in the US, UK, Dubai and Maldives too registered a strong recovery.

Puneet Chhatwal, Managing Director & CEO, IHCL, said the sector was on the cusp of an upswing, and growing inbound tourism coupled with an increase in the number of government delegations and international conferences bodes well for the sector and IHCL.

“Whatever we have seen in the first five weeks of Q3, the momentum is definitely carrying on. The best is yet to come,” he said. “The business recovery is still strong. Strong demand in India and other key markets has led to strong revenue growth and a return to profitability in the industry’s traditionally weakest quarter.”

Under Chhatwal, IHCL has been implementing an aggressive growth strategy—Ahvaan 2025—that has seen the hotel major sign new hotels at a record rate while also trying to expand its margins at the same time.

“We have made sure that our growth is strategic, margin-enhancing, involves astute asset management, and deepens our relationships with existing hotel owners,” he said.

In keeping with that plan, the business charged premium prices, which led to hotel chains managing an EBIDTA margin of 30.6% during the second quarter, an increase of 7 percentage points over the pre-Covid level.

In the financial year to date, the hospitality network has added nine new properties to its portfolio, including the recently inaugurated Sawai Man Mahal in Jaipur, Taj Wayanad Resort & Spa in Kerala, Vivanta Meghalaya in Shillong, and Vivanta in Ahmedabad.

IHCL has signed seven new hotels in the last three months.

A key component of Ahvaan has been driving growth with new businesses.

In the first half of FY23, Ginger achieved an EBITDA margin of 39%, driven by a topline of Rs 143 crores; amã Stays & Trails reached a milestone of 100 bungalows; and Qmin scaled to 25 retail outlets.

“We have made sure that new businesses under Qmin, ama Stays & Trails, Ginger & Chambers will also increase our margins. Even within a hotel, the brands we are adding are high-margin. For example, we collaborated with AB InBev on a Seven Rivers brewpub at the Taj MG Road in Bangalore. The sales are up by 4X, and the margins are up by multiple times compared to the property we had earlier there. We are trying to change levers that will drive results for the chain,” he said.

Chhatwal said that October-December has been the strongest quarter for Indian Hotels, followed by the January-March quarter. “The third quarter will set the tone for the full FY23, and all signs are pointing towards a good holiday season and year,” he said.