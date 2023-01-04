Indian Hotels declines 1.5% as Sensex slides

Shares of . traded at Rs 315.25 on BSE at 01:01PM (IST) on Wednesday, down 1.5 per cent from previous close.

The stock quoted a 52-week low price of Rs 178.2 and a high of Rs 348.7.

Earlier, the stock saw a gap up opening in the morning.

A total of 58,100 lakh shares changed hands on the counter till 01:01PM (IST).

The stock of Indian Hotels Company Ltd. commanded a market value of Rs 44820.71 crore, according to BSE.

The stock traded at a price-to-earning (P/E) multiple of 101.45, while the price-to-book value ratio stood at 4.79. Return on equity (ROE) was at -3.5 per cent, according to exchange data.

In the BSE500 pack, 102 stocks traded in the green, while 399 stocks were in the red.

The stock’s beta value, which measures volatility in relation to the broader market, stood at 0.56.

Promotor/FII Holding



Promoters held 38.19 per cent in Indian Hotels Company Ltd. as of 31-Mar-2022 while foreign and domestic institutional investors owned 15.07 per cent and 22.45 per cent, respectively.

Moving averages

The 200-DMA of the stock stood at 277.09 on January 04, while the 50-DMA was at 322.89. If a stock trades below 50-DMA and 200-DMA, it usually means the immediate trend is upward. On the other hand, if the stock trades below 50-DMA and 200-DMA, it is considered as bearish trend and if trades between 50-DMA and 200-DMA, then it suggests the stock can go either way.