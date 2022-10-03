Indian equities seen shining bright in Oct-Dec despite volatile swings

A sharp turn in the global environment after the US Federal Reserve’s hawkish rhetoric has somewhat turned the outlook murky for Indian equities in the near term. However, market experts believe that India will withstand the global shocks and continue to fare better than most of its peers even in the December quarter.

India is possibly the only market to have given positive returns in the September quarter. Major emerging markets such as China, Hong Kong, Malaysia, South Korea, and even developed markets such as Europe and the US have given negative returns. In fact, the US entered deeper into bear territory.

At a time when the three drivers of global growth – the US, China, and Europe – are slowing down, India is widely expected to be the fastest growing economy in the world this year as well as the next.

This expectation has been backed by positive high-frequency indicators, which experts believe will get better with the meltdown in global commodity prices.

Helping India be an outlier were domestic institutional investors and retail investors that have continued to pour money into equities.

“We have seen relentless inflows from domestic investors who believe we (India) are the only game in the town,” said Sonam Udasi, senior fund manager at Tata Mutual Fund. “Global growth is down the drain but data is supportive on a relative basis for India.”



Udasi believes that there are several themes to play in a current volatile market set-up and that he would be a buyer of dips. He expects NSE Nifty50 to move in the 16,000-20,000 band in October-December.

Similar to Udasi, V.K. Vijayakumar of

is bullish on the India story.

“If the global economy escapes from slipping into a deep recession and if the Fed stops tightening with the terminal rate at around 4%, there is a good chance that the Indian economy and markets will outperform,” the chief investment strategist said.

THE CONTRARIANS

A section of the market does see risks for a sharp upside in Indian equities amid selling by foreign institutional investors. After their relentless selling since October 2021, FIIs turned net buyers in July and August and remained so in early September.

But after the Fed guided for the continuation of steeper rate hikes to bring down decades-high inflation, FIIs turned net sellers last month.

“The US interest rate cycle and, thus, the US dollar could continue to be a source of volatility for Indian equities in the coming months due to their negative effect on earnings and BoP,” Morgan Stanley recently said.

Goldman Sachs Asset Management is of the view that sticky inflation, decelerating GDP growth, rising interest rates, and peaking profit margins of companies point to lower equity returns in the new market cycle.

