India – Omicron – COVID Curbs Are Back

Booster To Fight Omicron, Credit War Over Booster, Covid Curbs Are Back! & More
(STL.News) Given the rising cases of the Omicron variant of coronavirus, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday announced vaccination for the 15-18 year age group against Covid-19 from January 3.
In his address to the nation, PM Modi also said that “precautionary doses,” or booster doses of the Covid-19 vaccine, would be administered to healthcare and frontline workers and people above 60 years of age with co-morbidities from January 10.
SOURCE: India Today via YouTube