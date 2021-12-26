India – Omicron – COVID Curbs Are Back

Booster To Fight Omicron, Credit War Over Booster, Covid Curbs Are Back! & More

(STL.News) Given the rising cases of the Omicron variant of coronavirus, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday announced vaccination for the 15-18 year age group against Covid-19 from January 3.

In his address to the nation, PM Modi also said that “precautionary doses,” or booster doses of the Covid-19 vaccine, would be administered to healthcare and frontline workers and people above 60 years of age with co-morbidities from January 10.

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">?</span>

SOURCE: India Today via YouTube