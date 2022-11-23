India‘s plans to raise 15 billion rupees ($183.46 million) through infrastructure bonds maturing in seven years, three merchant bankers said on Wednesday.
The company has invited coupon and commitment bids from investors on Nov. 30 and the bidding will take place on the National Stock Exchange‘s electronic platform, the bankers said.
The bonds are rated AAA by . ($1 = 81.7630 Indian rupees)
India New Issue-Kotak Mahindra Bank to issue 7-year infra bonds – traders
