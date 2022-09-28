India is a key market: Masakazu Osawa, MUFG Bank

Policy tightening would impact global GDP at large through manifestation of demand contraction, lower capital expenditure and unemployment, Masakazu Osawa , managing executive officer, MUFG Bank , tells Saikat Das in an interaction. However, with digital innovation and growing consumer demand, India is set to be a global leader in broader growth, Osawa said. Edited excerpts:Global policy tightening is geared toward taming inflation. Thus, global GDP is going to be impacted at large. This would manifest in terms of breakdown in discretionary demand, lower capital expenditure by corporates, and a modest increase in unemployment rate among others. Respective governments may follow loose fiscal policy to counterbalance the impacts of tight monetary policy

How is India placed among Asian peers?

India is one of the fastest growing economies in the world. With the digital innovation, growing consumer demand, continuous government and regulatory support amongst other factors, India is well placed to grow not only in Asia but also across the globe.

How do you plan to expand corporate credit in India?



India has a tremendous impact globally, as one of the world’s largest economies. It is a key market for MUFG. We are already supporting corporates for their domestic and offshore borrowings. To further strengthen our commitment toward India, we have injected Rs 3,000 crore of capital into our Indian franchise.

What are your others plans for India investments?



We are growing in India and with the increase in capital, we will be in a stronger position to better support our clients and their aspirations. In 2020, we set up MUFG Enterprise Solutions India (MES India) as our global capability centre that acts as the Made in India technology and innovation arm for MUFG operations worldwide.

What plans do you have for the Indian start-up industry?



For investment in startups, MUFG has three investment arms for India. In March this year, MUFG Ganesha Fund was established. It is a $300-million fund to invest exclusively in seeding Indian start-ups. This month, we have marked our first investment.

MUFG Innovation Partners, our $400-million corporate venture capital fund, invests in early–mid stage startups. On the debt side, $500-million Mars Growth Capital is providing venture debt financing to Indian growth companies.

How is GIFT City shaping up for MUFG?



We also have expanded our presence by opening a branch at Gujarat International Finance Tec-City (GIFT City) to become the first Japanese bank with the largest network in the country. We would like to contribute to India’s vision of being a gateway to the world, while harnessing our capabilities and relationships to facilitate greater business collaboration.

What are Japanese companies doing to tap India’s manufacturing story?



Japan is becoming the biggest lender through affordable loans, grants, technology sharing initiatives and schemes.

India has been the largest recipient of Japanese ODA (Official Development Assistance) for the past decade. High speed bullet trains and development of Japanese Industrial Townships (JITs) are some of the successful examples of Japanese cooperation.

How do you plan to take advantage of Japan-India bilateral trade?



Japan’s interest in India is increasing due to a variety of reasons including India’s large and growing market and investment opportunities. Lately, India has emerged as the preferred choice for Japanese investors as it offers political stability, infrastructure opportunities, young population and massive consumerism.

Japan ranks fifth among the largest sources of investment in India, with Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) of $38 billion from April 2000 to June 2022.

What role can Japan play in India’s infrastructure sector?



Japanese engineering companies such as Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Mitsui Engineering, Sojitz and Toshiba have shown interests in executing the Delhi Mumbai Industrial Corridor projects. The momentum of investments by Japanese companies is increasing and we are sure that this is just the beginning of the growth story.

How is the private sector participation?



On the private sector front, India is already a long-term home to various illustrious Japanese companies such as

, Nippon Steel, , and many more. Approximately 20 Japanese companies have applied for various PLI (Production Linked Incentive) schemes bringing in more than $500 million investments into India.

Bank of Japan is an outlier with interest rates, sticking to near-zero. Why?



The surge in inflation is largely attributed to loose fiscal and monetary policy during the Covid pandemic and the spike in commodity/energy prices post the Russia-Ukraine conflict. These remain external to the Japanese economy which continues to see very low demand-pull inflation.

