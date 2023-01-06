India 10-year bond yield rise to create entry points post March – Trust MF's Nevatia

India’s benchmark 10-year bond yield could rise towards 7.45% in the new fiscal year as mounting supplies give investors a chance to enter the longer-duration segment, a fund manager at Trust Mutual Fund said.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year bond was at 7.35% on Friday, easing by over 25 basis points (bps) from highs hit in June.

“Allocation to duration, in a staggered fashion, would be ideal as the benchmark yield nears 7.45%. Also, duration exposure is best played through exposure to gilt,” said Anand Nevatia, a fund manager with Trust Mutual Fund, which manages around 11 billion rupees of assets.

The fund manager further said elevated inflation across economies would force central banks to continue their efforts to anchor inflation expectation.

“This persistent tightening by central banks, along with the war in Europe and the evolving Covid situation in China will continue to lend uncertainty and volatility to the global economic outlook. In such situation, it would be risky to bet on duration at the moment.”

The Reserve Bank of India raised repo rate by 225 bps in 2022 to 6.25%, while the Federal Reserve raised rates by 425 bps.

Nevatia expects the RBI to hike repo rate by 25 basis points in February, followed by a long pause, while the central bank is also likely to tighten liquidity going ahead as it resorts to non-rate actions to manage prices in the economy, putting upward pressure on yields.

The fund manager expects net borrowing of around 11 trillion rupees ($133.12 billion) for the next financial year, while demand from banks may come down.

“Given the pick-up in credit demand and RBI tightening the liquidity tap, along with the fact that banks are sitting on excessive SLR, we may see lesser demand from banks in the next financial year. This is likely to push yields up in the weekly auctions,” Nevatia added.

He recommended remaining invested in the shorter end of the corporate bond yield curve in the near term before shifting to longer duration sovereign debt.

“Corporate (bond yield) spreads at the longer end are extremely narrow, while at the shorter end they are attractive.

