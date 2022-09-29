Indel Money raises Rs 50 crore via market-linked debentures

Indel Money , the flagship company of Indel Corporation and gold loan non-banking finance company has raised Rs 50 crore via first tranche of its principal-protected market-linked debentures (MLDs). Issued on August 30, 2022, through Yubi (formerly CredAvenue ), a fintech debt marketplace, the MLDs offer a fixed coupon rate and come with the tenors of 16 and 18 months.

The first tranche of MLDs witnessed rapid subscription from HNI offices/investment houses from cities like Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Jaipur, Ahmedabad, etc. Indel Money plans to raise another Rs 250 crore by issuing the second tranche of the MLDs in Q3FY23.

The fund raised from the MLDs will be utilised to expand Indel Money’s book size along with its footprint.

Commenting on the launch, Umesh Mohanan, Executive Director and CEO, Indel Money said, “We are pleased to witness such a strong demand for the first tranche of our MLDs. It underlines the trust of the investors in the competitive strength of our business model and our enhanced position in the gold loan industry. The market placement expertise of Yubi also helped us develop a broad investor base for the MLDs. For investors, our MLDs offer a short tenure investment option with principal protection and assured return/pay-off despite market volatility. Our gold-backed MLDs aptly address the illiquidity concerns over investments. The MLDs will help us further diversify fund-raising avenues. The launch of MLDs is a part of our mission to expand our presence across India and further build our operational efficiency. We look forward to a stronger investor traction for the second tranche scheduled in Q3FY23.”

Indel Money presently has more than 225 branches across the southern part of the country and Odisha. The company ventured into Odisha in January earlier this year with 25 branches. Indel Money is set to add 90 branches in FY23 to its network by foraying into Maharashtra in Q3FY23 and Gujarat in Q4FY23. It aims to take the branch network to more than 500 across 11 states by 2023 to cater to the underserved credit demand.

