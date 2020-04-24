Incyte Appoints Christine Lennon as General Manager, Incyte Biosciences Canada

MONTREAL (STL.News) Incyte (Nasdaq:INCY) announces the appointment of Christine Lennon as the General Manager for Incyte Biosciences Canada, expanding the Company’s North American footprint. In her role, Christine will be responsible for the development of Incyte’s medical, regulatory and commercial strategy in Canada.

“We are very pleased that Christine has joined Incyte as we expand our business in North America and establish a commercial organization and operations in Canada,” said Barry Flannelly, Executive Vice President and Incyte’s General Manager, North America. “Her experience and leadership will enable us to build Incyte Biosciences Canada and establish key development and commercialization capabilities in preparation for potential launches of multiple products in the near future.”

“I am thrilled to join Incyte—a company recognized for discovering and developing innovative medicines and bringing them to patients around the world,” said Christine Lennon. “I look forward to leading Incyte Biosciences Canada and bringing Incyte’s medicines to the patients that need them.”

A pharmaceutical executive with over 25 years of experience, prior to joining Incyte Christine was President and CEO of Epigene Therapeutics. Prior to that, she spent eight years with Novartis in a variety of roles including Commercial Head, Solid Tumors/Rare Disorders, Novartis Oncology Canada; GM of Oncology, Novartis Ireland; and Head of Policy, Market Access, Stakeholder Relations, Novartis Oncology Canada. Christine has also held leadership roles with Neurochem, Shire, BioChem Pharma and most recently worked with the National Research Council of Canada (NRC) on potential COVID-19 solutions as part of the NRC Industrial Research Assistance Program. Christine has also worked as an advisor to life sciences startups and served as an executive-in-residence and advisor to the healthcare venture capital teams at Business Development Bank of Canada and at Caisse de Dépôt et Placement du Québec Capital.

Christine earned both her MBA and BSc from McGill University and earned her Institute of Corporate Directors designation (ICD.D) in 2020.