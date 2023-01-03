InCred Financial Services to raise at least Rs 175 cr via public issue

MUMBAI: InCred Financial Services plans to raise at least Rs 175 crore through a public issue of non-convertible debentures, according to a product note.

The issue will open for subscription next Monday and close on January 27. The issue also has a greenshoe option to retain an oversubscription of up to Rs 175 crore.

The company is offering bonds maturing in 27 months, and 39 months at an annual coupon of 9.80% and 10.00%, respectively, for investors.

is the lead manager for the bond issue, rated A+ by .

