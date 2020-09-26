Increased drug interdiction success at the JFK international mail facility

(STL.News) CBP Acting Commissioner Mark Morgan will join the White House Office of National Drug Control Policy Director Jim Carroll and USPIS Chief Gary Barksdale at a press conference at New York City’s JFK Airport at 1 p.m. EDT. The event will commemorate the one-year anniversary of their trip to China which helped to secure an agreement banning direct shipments of the deadly opioid fentanyl to the United States and highlight the progress made with drug interdiction through the mail from China.

YouTube video courtesy of US Customs and Border Protection

