Sanctions on Libyan national for Serious Human Rights Abuses

Washington, DC (STL.News) Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken released the following statement:

The United States is designating Libyan national Osama Al Kuni Ibrahim pursuant to Executive Order 13726, based on his involvement in serious human rights abuses against migrants in Libya. Ibrahim is the de facto manager of a migrant detention center in Zawiyah, Libya, where he or individuals under his direction have carried out horrific abuses against migrants, including killings, sexual violence, and beatings.

Today’s action promotes accountability and exposes the mistreatment, exploitation, and violence being perpetrated against vulnerable migrants transiting Libya in pursuit of a better life and follows Ibrahim’s designation yesterday at the United Nations. We will continue to work with the international community and use all the tools at our disposal to support victims and identify those involved in abuses of human rights. We call on Libya’s Government of National Unity to hold accountable Ibrahim and others perpetrating human rights abuses.