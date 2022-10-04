IMF's Georgieva says UK working to ensure consistency between fiscal, monetary policy



© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: The International Monetary Fund Managing Director, Kristalina Georgieva, speaks at a conference in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, October 3, 2022. REUTERS/Ahmed Yosri/File Photo



WASHINGTON (Reuters) – International Monetary Fund chief Kristalina Georgieva on Tuesday said the Bank of England had acted “very appropriately, quickly” to respond after British finance minister KwasiKwarteng roiled markets with his plan to abolish the top rate of income tax.

In an interview with Al Arabiya television, Georgieva said Britain was a mature country with strong institutions that were taking action to ensure consistency between fiscal and monetary policy.

“The Bank of England acted very appropriately quickly. Now there are changes in how the package is going to be pursued. And very important(ly), the office for Budget Responsibility is engaged to provide valuable independent views,” she said.