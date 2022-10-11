IMF says UK fiscal policy should match BoE goals



© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: British Chancellor of the Exchequer Kwasi Kwarteng walks outside a hotel, as Britain’s Conservative Party’s annual conference continues, in Birmingham, Britain, October 4, 2022. REUTERS/Toby Melville/File Photo



LONDON (Reuters) – Britain’s government should ensure its tax and spending policy is inline with the Bank of England’s inflation-fighting goals, the chief economist of the International Monetary Fund, Pierre-Olivier Gourinchas, said on Tuesday.

“Fiscal policy should be aligned with monetary policy,” Gourinchas said at a news conference in Washington, when asked about Britain’s economic situation and the turmoil in its government bond market.

“Central banks are trying to tighten monetary policy, and if you have at the same time fiscal authorities that try to stimulate aggregate demand, it’s like having a car with two people in the front … each trying to steer the car in a different direction. That’s not going to work very well.”