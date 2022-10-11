IMF says Malawi requested financial support under 'Food Shock Window'



© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: Women carry baskets with food items on their heads at a market in Blantyre, Malawi July 10, 2017. Picture taken July 10, 2017. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko



(Reuters) – The International Monetary Fund (IMF) said on Tuesday that it had held discussions with Malawian authorities on their request for financial support under the Fund’s “Food Shock Window” and for a staff-monitored programme.

The support would aim to address the southern African country’s urgent financing needs and support reforms while it makes progress on a debt restructuring, IMF said in a statement.

“Discussions will continue in Washington DC during October 11-17 on the sidelines of the IMF-World Bank Annual Meetings with a view to making sufficient progress to be able to present the authorities’ request for emergency financing … to the IMF’s Executive Board, as soon as possible,” the IMF said.