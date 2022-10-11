IMF cites dysfunction in UK financial markets, welcomes move to pull forward budget



WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The chief economist of the International Monetary Fund on Tuesday welcomed Britain’s decision to provide its medium-term budget plans by the end of October.

British finance minister Kwasi Kwarteng, who last month sparked a bond market rout with unfunded tax cuts, sought to reassure investors on Monday by bringing forward a budget announcement from late November, but a selloff of British government debt sped up again — even after the Bank of England announced more support for the fragile market.

Gourinchas said the IMF advised countries to align fiscal policy with monetary policy, but there had also been some market dysfunction in Britain related to illiquidity in some segments.