IMF backs UK plan for 55 billion pounds of fiscal tightening

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: The International Monetary Fund (IMF) logo is seen outside the headquarters building in Washington, U.S., September 4, 2018. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas/File Photo

LONDON (Reuters) – The International Monetary Fund’s managing director, Kristalina Georgieva, said she had spoken with British finance minister Jeremy Hunt on Friday to welcome his latest plan for 55 billion pounds ($65 billion) of budget tightening.

“It strikes the right balance between fiscal responsibility and protecting growth and vulnerable households,” Georgieva said in a brief statement on social media. ($1 = 0.8412 pounds)