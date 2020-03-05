Ilyce Glink and ThinkGlink Continue New Credit Education Series, Sponsored by Equifax

CHICAGO (STL.News) – Consumer credit knowledge has declined over recent years, according to 2019 data from the Consumer Federation of America and VantageScore Solutions, LLC. Despite a recovering economy post-Great Recession, many Americans know less about their credit health now than they did in 2012.

In her continuing five-part Credit 101 series, syndicated financial journalist Ilyce Glink combats this lack of knowledge by answering common questions about credit reports and credit scores. In doing so, Glink aims to help consumers get credit-smart.

Part two of the series, How Are Credit Scores Calculated?, explores the factors that make up consumers’ credit scores. Credit scores are an essential part of a consumer’s financial life and are a key factor used by lenders to determine whether to extend credit. Understanding how credit scores are calculated can help consumers make better-informed decisions during the pivotal moments of their financial lives.

Credit can be confusing, even to those most savvy about personal finance. As a journalist, media personality and CEO of the award-winning financial wellness company, Best Money Moves, Glink has spent her career empowering consumers by providing comprehensive and de-jargoned financial information. This is why she chose to partner with Equifax, an industry-leader in consumer credit education.

The series updates regularly on Ilyce’s website, thinkglink.com.

