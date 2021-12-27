Illinois Surges Mass Vaccination Operations

State Surges Mass Vaccination Operations Statewide to Meet COVID Booster Demand

CHICAGO, IL (STL.News) – Governor JB Pritzker has directed the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) and Illinois Emergency Management Agency (IEMA) to enhance its partnerships with local health department mass vaccination operations throughout the state to help meet the growing demand for the COVID-19 vaccine booster. The State of Illinois is more than doubling personnel and adding at least 100 people to regional sites – administering vaccinations, preparing vaccine doses for clinic personnel, and doing data entry.

Additionally, starting the week of January 3, the state’s free Community Based Testing Sites will begin operating six days a week to increase COVID-19 testing availability across the state.

“I’m announcing this surge staffing to support our local health departments to vaccinate and boost tens of thousands more Illinoisans,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “We are also increasing testing and continuing to distribute monoclonal antibodies, anti-viral pills and any treatments or personal protective equipment communities need. I will continue to do everything possible to protect all the people of this state, whatever your vaccine status. But what kind of year 2022 turns out to be depends on all of us doing what is best for all of us.”

“We have a vaccine that is highly effective at preventing severe illness and death,” said IDPH Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike. “Currently, we are seeing a demand for booster doses, but it is critically important for those who have yet to receive even one dose of vaccine to get vaccinated. The vast majority of cases, hospitalization, and deaths are among those who are not vaccinated. COVID-19 can be prevented through vaccination so get vaccinated and get boosted.”

In recent weeks, the State of Illinois partnered with Cook County Health to offer two (2) one day booster clinics, resulting in about 7,000 shots administered.