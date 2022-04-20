Illinois – Safe Routes to School awards announced

SPRINGFIELD, IL (STL.News) Governor JB Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Transportation today announced $12.3 million in grants for local projects that will help boost the health and safety of children via safer walking and biking routes to school. The Safe Routes to School program is funding 57 projects selected from 102 applications received from municipalities and schools across the state.

“Strong infrastructure is as much about bike paths and sidewalks as it is about highways and freight trains, and I’m proud to support more than 50 projects that will keep our students safer as they go to and from school,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “Paired with our Rebuild Illinois capital plan, these federal dollars are another way we’re bringing quality of life improvements to communities all across the state.”

Administered by IDOT using federal funds, Safe Routes to School supports projects and activities that improve safety and encourage active transportation options in areas around elementary and middle schools. Improvements include new sidewalks, efforts to reduce speeding and other traffic offenses, public education, and outreach programs.

The maximum award is $250,000. Among the projects throughout the state: