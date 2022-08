Illinois Power Agency Publishes Final 2022 Long-Term Plan

(STL.News) On August 23, 2022, the Illinois Power Agency (IPA) published the Final 2022 LongTerm Renewable Resources Procurement Plan. The Final 2022 Long-Term Plan has been updated to conform with the Illinois Commerce Commission’s Final Order approving the Plan on July 14, 2022.

