Illinois Man Sentenced for Killing Special Deputy

Illinois Man Sentenced to 55 Years in Federal Prison for Killing Special Deputy U.S. Marshal Jacob Keltner

(STL.News) A federal judge in Rockford today sentenced an Illinois man to 55 years in federal prison for the killing of Special Deputy U.S. Marshal Jacob Keltner.

A jury earlier this year convicted FLOYD E. BROWN, 43, of Springfield, Ill., of second-degree murder of a federal officer, attempting to kill additional federal officers, assault of federal officers, and multiple firearm offenses. U.S. District Judge Matthew F. Kennelly imposed the sentence after a hearing in federal court.

The sentence was announced by John R. Lausch, Jr., United States Attorney for the Northern District of Illinois, and Ashley T. Johnson, Acting Special Agent-in-Charge of the Chicago Field Office of the FBI. Valuable assistance was provided by the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, U.S. Marshals Service, McHenry County Sheriff’s Office, Rockford Police Department, Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office, Bloomington Police Department, Loves Park Police Department, Lincoln Police Department, Logan County Sheriff’s Office, and Illinois State Police. The government was represented by Assistant U.S. Attorneys Talia Bucci, Scott Paccagnini, and Ronald DeWald.

“Through the violent actions of Floyd Brown, the Keltner family lost a devoted son, husband and father, and the citizens of the Northern District of Illinois lost a dedicated public servant,” said U.S. Attorney Lausch. “Special Deputy Keltner made the ultimate sacrifice in the service of our nation. His bravery and dedication will not be forgotten. We remain committed to prosecuting violence against federal law enforcement officers to the fullest extent of the law.”

“Special Deputy Keltner put his life on the line every day to protect and serve his community,” said FBI Acting SAC Johnson. “Tragically, on March 7, 2019, he paid a terrible price for his dedication. We will never stop working with our law enforcement and prosecutorial partners to remove violent offenders from our streets and safeguard those who care for our communities.”

Special Deputy Keltner was fatally wounded on March 7, 2019, when members of the U.S. Marshals Service Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force and other law enforcement officers attempted to execute a warrant for Brown’s arrest at a Rockford hotel. Special Deputy Keltner served as a McHenry County Sheriff’s deputy and was a sworn member of the task force. Brown was wanted on a residential burglary charge.

When the officers attempted to gain access to Brown’s third-floor hotel room, he fired ten shots through the door and nearby walls, narrowly missing a Deputy U.S. Marshal and two Special Deputy U.S. Marshals. Brown then jumped out of a window and fired a shot that fatally struck Special Deputy Keltner, who was covering the exterior of the hotel.

Brown was arrested several hours later near Lincoln, Ill., after a high-speed pursuit.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today