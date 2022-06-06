Illinois – Major projects highlight Year Four of Rebuild Illinois

Rebuilding Decatur: Major projects highlight Year Four of Rebuild Illinois

Gov. Pritzker’s historic capital program improving infrastructure throughout Illinois

DECATUR, IL (STL.News) Entering Year Four of Rebuild Illinois, the Illinois Department of Transportation announced today that multiple projects in the Decatur area are underway or planned, highlighting an ongoing commitment made possible by Governor JB Pritzker‘s historic, bipartisan capital program. Nine major projects represent a total investment of almost $67 million, improving safety, mobility and quality of life while sustaining and creating good-paying jobs throughout the region.

“With the Rebuild Illinois capital plan, we are restoring and transforming Illinois’ aging infrastructure,” said Gov. Pritzker. “Rebuild Illinois is not only about investing in infrastructure but about investing in people and communities as well. In the coming months, IDOT will undertake projects that will ultimately create safer roads and bridges and provide jobs in the Decatur area and across the entire state.”

Eight of the nine projects are scheduled to be completed in 2022 or 2023. They include:

• Interstate 72 from the Sangamon County line to about 1.5 miles west of U.S. 51 resurfacing began in March, scheduled to be completed in November. Lane closures are in place with one lane open in each direction.

• North Wyckles Road over I-72 bridge deck overlay began in March, scheduled to be completed in November. All lanes are closed.

• U.S. 36 over U.S. 51 bridge painting begins this summer, scheduled to be completed in the fall. Lane closures will be in place with one lane open in each direction.

• Old U.S. Business 51 from I-72 to Illinois 121 resurfacing, bridge joint replacement and ADA improvements including sidewalk ramps begin in June, scheduled to be completed in fall 2023. Lane closures will be in place, with one lane open in each direction.

• U.S. 36 from Illinois 48 to Church Street as well as West Eldorado Street from Illinois 48 to U.S. 36 resurfacing, traffic signal modernization, bridge joint replacements and ADA improvements including sidewalk ramps begins in June, scheduled to be completed in fall 2023. Lane closures will be in place with one lane open in each direction.

• Illinois 121 from U.S. 36 through Mt. Zion resurfacing, traffic signal modernization and ADA improvements including sidewalk ramps begin in June, scheduled to be completed in fall 2023. Lane closures will be in place with one lane open in each direction.

• Old U.S. Business 51 from Cleveland Avenue in Decatur to U.S. 51, about 2 miles south of Elwin Road resurfacing, bridge deck overlay and bridge joint replacement begins in June, scheduled to be completed in fall 2023. Lane closures will be in place with one lane open in each direction.

• U.S. 36 near Airport Road to just west of Illinois 32 resurfacing begins this summer, scheduled to be completed in late 2023. Lane closures will be in place with one lane open in each direction.

• Illinois 105/William Street Bridge over Lake Decatur superstructure bridge replacement begins in September, scheduled to be completed in summer 2024. Lane closures will be in place with one lane open in each direction.

“These projects represent another year that IDOT will be making transformational investments in the Decatur area and all across the state,” said Illinois Transportation Secretary Omer Osman. “Please, pardon our dust while we Rebuild Illinois. When approaching and driving through any work zone, expect the unexpected and give workers a brake. Stay patient, put down the devices and slow down.”

Passed in 2019, Rebuild Illinois is investing a total of $33.2 billion over six years into the state’s aging transportation system, creating jobs and promoting economic growth. Rebuild Illinois is not only the largest capital program in state history, but also the first that touches all modes of transportation: roads and bridges, transit, waterways, freight and passenger rail, aviation, and bicycle and pedestrian accommodations.

“The 96th District is so thankful to be included in IDOT’s work plans for the near future,” said state Rep. Sue Scherer (D- Decatur). “These projects will mean more good-paying jobs and improved lifestyles for the people of Decatur and the surrounding communities.”

Rebuild Illinois accomplishments through March include approximately $7.3 billion of improvements statewide on almost 3,800 miles of highway, more than 370 bridges and nearly 550 additional safety improvements. Visit https://idot.click/Rebuild-Illinois for information and highlights of other Rebuild Illinois projects happening throughout the state.

“Roads and bridges are critical to every part of Decatur and Macon County, from economic development to public safety to the daily commute of workers and students,” said Decatur Mayor Julie Moore-Wolfe. “Prior to Gov. Pritzker’s Rebuild Illinois, the state roadways running through our community were literally falling apart. Thanks to his focus on transportation, we are building our own success story in Decatur and Macon County.”