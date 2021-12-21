Illinois: James Robert Elliott Arrested for Assault

Illinois Man, James Robert Elliott Arrested for Assault on Law Enforcement During Jan. 6 Capitol Breach

Defendant Accused of Using a Flagpole to Assault Police

WASHINGTON (STL.News) An Illinois man has been arrested for assaulting law enforcement with a dangerous weapon and other crimes related to the breach of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, which disrupted a joint session of the U.S. Congress that was in the process of ascertaining and counting the electoral votes related to the presidential election.

James Robert Elliott, 24, of Aurora, Illinois, is charged with civil disorder, assaulting, resisting, or impeding certain officers with a dangerous weapon, and entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds with a deadly or dangerous weapon, among other charges. He was arrested yesterday in Batavia, Illinois, and is scheduled to make his initial appearance today in the Northern District of Illinois.

Elliott, also known as Jim Bob Elliott, was indicted in the District of Columbia on a total of six charges, including five felonies. According to the indictment, Elliott used a flagpole to assault officers while illegally on the Capitol grounds.

This case is being prosecuted by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia and the Department of Justice National Security Division’s Counterterrorism Section. Valuable assistance was provided by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Illinois.

The case is being investigated by the FBI’s Chicago and Washington Field Offices. Valuable assistance was provided by the Metropolitan Police Department and the U.S. Capitol Police.

In the 11 months since Jan. 6, more than 700 individuals have been arrested in nearly all 50 states for crimes related to the breach of the U.S. Capitol, including over 220 individuals charged with assaulting or impeding law enforcement. The investigation remains ongoing.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today