Illinois ISP Lieutenant Hansen Receives Award

Illinois State Police Lieutenant Hansen Receives “women In Law Enforcement Leadership Award”

BLOOMINGTON, IL (STL.News) During the recent 2022 Women in Criminal Justice Conference, the Illinois Law Enforcement Training and Standards Board (ILETSB) Executive Institute awarded Illinois State Police (ISP) Lieutenant Heather Hansen the “Women in Law Enforcement Leadership Award.” The Conference is an opportunity to support and grow careers for women in law enforcement, a traditionally male dominated occupation.

“Congratulations to Lieutenant Hansen on the “Women in Law Enforcement Leadership Award” in recognition of her strong leadership within the Illinois State Police, not only in her work day to day, but also for her leadership and mentorship of women in law enforcement,” said ISP Director Brendan F. Kelly. “Lieutenant Hansen is a model for all in the ISP, upholding the values of integrity, service and pride, as we enter our second century.”

Lieutenant Hansen is currently the Patrol Lieutenant and Operations Officer for District 16 within the Division of Patrol. She serves on the ISP 30X30 Committee, which aims to reach 30% of women in police recruit classes by 2030. Hansen serves on the ISP Leadership Committee as well.

“Leadership, to me, means taking care of your people. Giving them the tools they need to succeed, setting them up for success, giving grace and guidance in lessons they are learning along the way,” said ISP Lieutenant Hansen. “I want to bring as many women to the table as I can. If the table gets full, awesome; combine our resources and build a larger, stronger table. Then stack that on top of the original table, to get closer to smashing the glass ceiling.”

“Empowering women to be leaders is key to mentorship and engaging more women to enter the law enforcement profession. Informal leadership is as important as formal leadership,” said creator of the Women in Law enforcement Leadership Award and former ILETSB Executive Institute director Susan Nichols. “Lieutenant Hansen is a leader dedicated to making women in law enforcement exceptional, not the exception. As a 27-year member of the Illinois State Police, Lieutenant. Hansen is a role model for all women considering entering law enforcement.

Founded in 2010, the annual Women in Criminal Justice Conference brings females in law enforcement together to examine critical issues that challenge today’s law enforcement agencies. Dynamic, engaging breakout sessions, plenary sessions, and networking opportunities help foster relationships while educating and reinforcing evidence-based practices. This year, approximately 300 participants from across the state participated in topics related to leadership, career path, hands-on/tactical, research findings, and officer wellness in the field of law enforcement.