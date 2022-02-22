Site icon STL.News

Illinois IDOA To Recognize Grain Bin Safety Week

IDOA and State Fire Marshal Encourage Farmers to Practice Safety While Working in Grain Bins

Springfield, IL (STL.News) The Illinois Department of Agriculture (IDOA), along with the Office of the Illinois State Fire Marshal (OSFM) are encouraging Illinois farmers to set aside time to recognize Grain Bin Safety Week from February 20-26 and review safety practices while working in and around grain bins.

Based on Purdue University’s 2020 Summary of U.S. Agricultural Confined Space-Related Injuries and Fatalities (ACSRIF) report, the U.S. documented 35 grain entrapment cases.  The 35 cases represent an almost 8 percent decline in grain entrapments from 2019, when 38 entrapments were recorded.  The total number of fatal and non-fatal entrapments is the second highest in the past six years.  In 2020, Illinois Fire Departments responded to a nation leading 12 rescue incidents at Illinois grain bins/elevators, according to National Fire Incident Reporting System (NFIRS) data.

“Often times we become complacent when doing tasks we have done a thousand times and for farmers that often means working in and around grain bins,” said IDOA Director, Jerry Costello II.  “Unfortunately, problems involving flowing grain can snowball quickly.  That’s why it’s important to set aside time to go over safety measures, to prepare farmers for a potential grain bin emergency.”

“Fire departments and districts continue to train so they are ready to aid and assist in the event of a grain entrapment,” said Illinois State Fire Marshal Matt Perez.  “In some rural areas, response times are increased due to the rural nature of these facilities, which makes it vitally important that farmers don’t take any unnecessary risks and use safe practices.”

University of Illinois Extension suggests whenever possible, don’t enter a grain bin.  If you must enter the bin, as a farm owner/operator you should:

Farm workers are required to attend training as a reminder to utilize the best practices while working in and around grain bins.  In addition to required training there are several online training resources available: