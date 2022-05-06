Illinois IDNR announces Certified Local Government Grants

IDNR announces Certified Local Government Grants for historic preservation projects

Springfield, IL (STL.News) The Illinois Department of Natural Resources State Historic Preservation Office announced the approval of $117,250 in federal funding to Certified Local Governments (CLG) in the state for five historic preservation projects through the National Park Services’ Historic Preservation Fund.

The program is open to all 84 Certified Local Governments throughout Illinois with funds available to reimburse participating CLG communities for projects that focus on Surveys, Public Education, Planning, and National Register of Historic Places nominations.

The approved projects are:

Village of Frankfort – The project is an intensive historic survey of the downtown area. The village was awarded $24,500 in federal Historic Preservation Funds, with the village providing $10,500 in matching funds.

City of Carbondale – The project is a historic survey of the residential districts of the northeast quadrant of the Carbondale city limits to be incorporated into the city’s preservation plan. The previous historic survey had not been updated since 2002. The City of Carbondale was awarded $21,000 in federal Historic Preservation Funds, with the city providing $9,000 in matching funds.

Kendall County – The project is an intensive historic survey of Kendall and Bristol townships. Kendall County was awarded $29,750 in federal Historic Preservation Funds, with the county providing $12,750 in matching funds.

City of Collinsville – The project is the creation of Historic Preservation Design Guidelines for the city’s historic landmarks and potential preservation district to establish a clear set of professionally developed guidelines. The City of Collinsville was awarded $7,000 in federal Historic Preservation Funds, with the city providing $3,220 in matching funds.

County of McHenry – The project is a rural intensive historic survey of Burgon, Coral, Dorr, Greenwood and Richmond townships, which was last updated in 2002. The County of McHenry was awarded $35,000 in federal Historic Preservation Funds, with the county providing $15,000 in matching funds.

The State Historic Preservation Office is planning another round of CLG grants in the fall of 2022. For information on how to apply, visit https://bit.ly/CLGgrants.