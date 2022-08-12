Illinois – Funding to Improve Housing Accessibility

Pritzker Administration Announces Funding Opportunity to Improve Housing Accessibility and Stability for Vulnerable Households

CHICAGO – The Illinois Housing Development Authority (IHDA) is pleased to share that up to $60 million in state and federal resources is available to finance the creation or preservation of permanent supportive housing across the state. Under Round IX of IHDA’s Permanent Supportive Housing (PSH) Development Program, approved applications will support the construction and rehabilitation of affordable housing developments for persons at risk of homelessness, residents with physical challenges or mental health needs, and other vulnerable populations. The request for applications and supplemental information can be found online at https://www.ihda.org/developers/supportive-housing/.

“All Illinoisans—no matter their income status, age, occupation, zip code, or ability—deserve access to affordable housing,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “This round of funding for permanent supportive housing across the state builds on my administration’s record of prioritizing equitable housing policy and providing our most vulnerable Illinoisans with a roof over their head.”

“Everyone deserves a place to call home. At a time when the nation is seeing unprecedented housing insecurity, these federal and state resources will ensure those most at risk for homelessness have the help they need,” said Lt. Governor Juliana Stratton. “Illinois continues to provide avenues to support the wellbeing of residents throughout the state and revitalize access to affordable housing. This program is another example of that commitment.”

The Permanent Supportive Housing Development Program was created to support Illinois’ efforts increase the community-based housing options available to vulnerable populations and those leaving institutional settings. Developments funded by the program serve individuals and families who are homeless or at risk of homelessness, persons with disabilities, veterans, and other residents who face barriers to stable housing.

“Access to stable housing is crucial to our health and wellness and that is especially true for those living with disabilities or facing the challenges of homelessness and poverty,” IHDA Executive Director Kristin Faust said. “It is critical to create additional supportive housing throughout Illinois to help limit the cycle of crisis, homelessness and institutionalization. I encourage our non-profit partners, developers, and other housing stakeholders to review this funding opportunity to see if you can help Illinois’ most vulnerable.”

To further support the success of residents over the long term, permanent supportive housing is integrated with flexible supportive services designed to help these households maintain their housing stability, health, and independence. The program also encourages program sponsors to partner with a health and hospital system, coordinate with the Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS) and DCFS grantees to house young adults aging out of DCFS care, meet the housing and service needs of justice-involved individuals as they return to their communities, or coordinate with the Department of Human Services, Division of Developmental Disabilities (DHS-DDD) and DHS-DDD grantees to support the housing and service needs of adults with intellectual or developmental disabilities.

Financing for Round IX of the Permanent Supportive Housing Development Program will come from the Illinois Affordable Housing Trust Fund, HOME Investment Partnerships Program, National Housing Trust Fund, Build Illinois Bond Program (BIBP) funds, Illinois Affordable Housing Tax Credit, and Financing Adjustment Factor Program.

Non-profit, for-profit and joint-venture affordable housing developers are eligible to apply for funds and may request up to $9 million per project. Applications are due Friday, December 16, 2022. Additional program details can be found at https://www.ihda.org/developers/supportive-housing/.

About the Illinois Housing Development Authority

IHDA is a self-supporting state agency that finances the creation and the preservation of affordable housing across Illinois. Since its creation in 1967, IHDA has allocated $18 billion and financed approximately 255,000 affordable housing units for residents of Illinois.