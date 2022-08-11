Illinois – Free COVID-19 Vaccinations & Testing

Free COVID-19 Vaccinations and Testing, Oral Health Exams for Kids & Other Healthcare Services Available at State Fair

Public Health Officials Urge Illinoisans to Take Advantage of Opportunity to Protect Themselves and Loved Ones by Getting Up to date on Vaccinations

SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) is urging the public to get up-to date with free COVID-19 vaccinations and booster shots while visiting the Illinois State Fair August 12-21. IDPH is partnering with health care stakeholders to provide various health services during the 2022 Illinois State Fair, including COVID-19 vaccines and tests; required oral health exams for children; HIV and STD screenings; and physical exams.

Public health officials stress the most important step people can take to protect themselves and their families from COVID-19 is to remain up to date on vaccinations and booster shots. Vaccines are now available for children as young as 6 months old. IDPH also recommends a second booster shot four months after the first booster for those who are over 50 and for immuno-compromised individuals 12 years or older.

IDPH will be offering free COVID-19 vaccinations and tests during the fair from Friday, August 12 through the last day of the fair on Sunday, August 21. These will be offered by the health care provider Chicago Internal Medicine Practice and Research at the IDPH booth in the Illinois Building, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day. First and second doses and booster shots will be available for vaccines from Pfizer, Moderna and J&J, including pediatric doses for children as young as 6 months. Insurance information is not required but may be requested if available

Screening for HIV, hepatitis C and other STDs (sexually transmitted diseases) will be offered by the provider Fifth Street Renaissance on August 12-15 and August 19-21 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the IDPH booth in the Illinois Building.

Free physical exams will be offered August 12 and 13 outside the Illinois Building by Mobile Care Chicago. These will include physicals and immunizations, including for children 6 months to 18 years of age whose parents or guardians are present.

IDPH’s Oral Health Section will conduct free oral/dental exams for children thanks to the Illinois State Dental Society. Dental screenings are a requirement for children in Illinois who are entering kindergarten, second grade, sixth grade and ninth grade. The exams will be offered at the Illinois Building from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Wednesday August 17 and Thursday August 18.

In addition, oral health education sessions will be offered by the SIU School of Dental Medicine on Tuesday August 16 and Thursday August 18 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Illinois Building.

For additional information about IDPH activities at the State Fair, go to: https://dph.illinois.gov/events/illinois-state-fair-events