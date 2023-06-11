Illegal Entry into the United States- Three Charged

Three Charged with Illegal Entry Into the United States – Randy Jimenez-Vargas, Irving Jhon Mendoza-Alcantara, and Jonas Alberto Mendez-Garcia

St. Thomas, VI (STL.News) United States Attorney Delia L. Smith announced Friday that Randy Jimenez-Vargas and Irving Jhon Mendoza-Alcantara, both from the Dominican Republic and Jonas Alberto Mendez-Garcia, of Venezuelan, were charged with illegal entering the United States.

According to court documents, Jimenez-Vargas, Mendoza-Alcantara, and o Mendez-Garcia presented themselves for inspection at the Cyril B. King airport in St. Thomas prior to boarding a flight to Washington, DC. During their inspection, Customs and Border Patrol Officers determined that the three individuals were foreign nationals and were not in possession of any legal documents that would permit them to enter the United States. A review of the individuals’ passport stamps revealed that the last stamp in each passport was dated between March 6, 2023, and May 20, 2023, which corresponded with their exit from a foreign country. Records checks also revealed that neither individual legally entered the United States. If convicted, each faces a maximum penalty of six months in prison. A federal judge will determine any sentence after considering the appropriate statutory factors.

United States Customs and Border Protection is investigating the case, and Assistant United States Attorney Adam Sleeper is prosecuting the case. United States Attorney Delia L. Smith reminds the public that a criminal complaint is merely an allegation, and all defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.

SOURCE: U.S. Department of Justice